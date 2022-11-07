Regional News standing
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo stopped at the Winchester Library on Thursday, Oct. 27, to drop off a box of books from the Library of Congress to librarian Chris Case and members of the Friends of the Library.

Nov. 3, Lewis County Herald

