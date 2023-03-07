Regional News standing
Prairie Mountain Nutrition, Cottonwood, and Craigmountain, Winchester, Senior Citizens were recipients of “Leading Idaho” grant funds to upgrade meal site locations to improve services, safety and efficiency. Each site received $10,000 to use for upgrades and equipment.

Feb. 23, Cottonwood Chronicle

