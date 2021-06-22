Regional News standing
Ali Rehder hosted a golf tournament at the Grangeville Country Club June 5 for her senior project. The tournament/sponsorships raised more than $5,000 to be donated to A New Beginnings Adoption Agency in Boise.

June 10, Cottonwood Chronicle

