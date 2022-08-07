St. Mary’s Health is proud to recognize Tom Seubert for his 20 years of dedication and service as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.
When asked why he enjoys being an EMT, Tom says, “I like helping my community and helping people who are sick and/or injured. I also like the comradery of the Emergency Services Team. We become a family, and they are my second family.”
