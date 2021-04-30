Lewiston Police responded to 1114 9th Avenue in Lewiston at about 6:52 a.m. on April 27, for the report of a broken window on the former Lewiston High School building. Officers found the building had been entered through a broken window and several thousand dollars’ worth of vandalism had occurred. The vandalism included property destruction and graffiti throughout the building. A preliminary estimate of the total cost of the damage is around $20,000. It appears the crime was committed on the night of April 26.
Detectives are asking that residents in the area of that building review surveillance systems for video of the suspects. Anyone with information, contact Det. Joe Stormes at the Lewiston Police Department.
April 27, Lewiston Police Department
