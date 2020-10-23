A proposed cap on new sewer hookups in McCall could hamper the city’s efforts to generate housing for local residents, the McCall City Council was told last week.
The Payette Lakes Recreational Sewer and Water District is proposing a cap on sewer connections until improvements can be made to the sewer system the district acquired from the city in 2017.
Residential sewer connection would be capped at one per parcel in nearly all of the city under the proposal, which is based on a new study of the former city system’s capacity.
Oct. 15, The Star News
