At the October meeting of the Cottonwood City Council Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Roy Uhlenkott reported they are working to complete a job replacing some collapsed sewer lines in the northern end of town.
Uhlenkott also said the sewer system is still having a problem with “flushable” wipes that can clog the headworks. He is looking into cost estimates for fixing/replacing the headworks.
Oct. 21, Cottonwood Chronicle
