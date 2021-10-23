Regional News standing
At the October meeting of the Cottonwood City Council Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Roy Uhlenkott reported they are working to complete a job replacing some collapsed sewer lines in the northern end of town.

Uhlenkott also said the sewer system is still having a problem with “flushable” wipes that can clog the headworks. He is looking into cost estimates for fixing/replacing the headworks.

Oct. 21, Cottonwood Chronicle

