According to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office report, on Saturday, Jan. 29, around 11:59 p.m., Nez Perce County Deputies responded to Big Canyon Road in Peck for a shots fired call. While enroute, dispatch advised deputies that a male shot at a house then broke into it, then left moments later.

The first units on scene were a Nez Perce County Deputy and a Tribal Officer. They quickly located and detained the male identified as Shawn C. Kleemeyer.

Feb. 2, Clearwater Tribune

