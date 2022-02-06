According to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office report, on Saturday, Jan. 29, around 11:59 p.m., Nez Perce County Deputies responded to Big Canyon Road in Peck for a shots fired call. While enroute, dispatch advised deputies that a male shot at a house then broke into it, then left moments later.
The first units on scene were a Nez Perce County Deputy and a Tribal Officer. They quickly located and detained the male identified as Shawn C. Kleemeyer.
Feb. 2, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.