U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.
“The Congressman had surgery and is home recovering,” Julia Horman, Simpson’s press secretary and legislative assistant, said in an email Thursday to the Idaho Capital Sun. “He is doing great and will back in D.C. fully ready to vote on January 3 for start of the new Congress.”
