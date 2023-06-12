On June 6, at approximately 3:53 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of MP 23 on Grangemont Road for a single vehicle rollover accident. The driver, Kendall R Starnes, of Lenore, Idaho, was traveling eastbound Grangemont Road, failed to maintain his lane and lost control of his vehicle, resulting in ending up in the north ditch of Grangemont Road upside down. Starnes was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital for injuries. The accident is under investigation.
June 6, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.