Six elected officials were sworn in during a Jan. 9 ceremony at the Lewis County Courthouse. Eric Hasselstrom, county commissioner, Joann Watson, assessor, and Bruce Long, coroner, began their first terms of office. Justin McLeod, county commissioner, Alesia Winner, clerk/auditor, and Shelley Ponozzo, treasurer, were re-elected to their positions.

Jan. 19, The Clearwater Progress

