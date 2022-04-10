St. John Bosco Academy welcomed Fr. Anthony Nnodim to the school in February as a chaplain and teacher.
This is the first time the school has had an on-campus chaplain. Fr. Anthony was ordained a priest in Nigeria in 2002 and has served at many parishes there, most with parish schools. This is his first assignment in the U.S.
April 7, Cottonwood Chronicle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.