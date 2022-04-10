Regional News standing
St. John Bosco Academy welcomed Fr. Anthony Nnodim to the school in February as a chaplain and teacher.

This is the first time the school has had an on-campus chaplain. Fr. Anthony was ordained a priest in Nigeria in 2002 and has served at many parishes there, most with parish schools. This is his first assignment in the U.S.

