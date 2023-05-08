St. John Bosco Academy announced their valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023. Luke Stubbers is this year’s valedictorian, while Cody Wassmuth is salutatorian. St. John Bosco’s baccalaureate Mass and graduation will be held May 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the school chapel.
May 4, Cottonwood Chronicle
