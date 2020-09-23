At about 3:45 a.m., Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wildfire near mile marker 2 on Upper Fords Creek Road. CPTPA, Orofino Fire, and Upper Fords Creek Fire responded to the area. Two helicopters were designated to assist in fighting the fire. The fire was contained to approximately six acres, and it was determined the cause of the fire was due to a vehicle accident. The sole occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Mason Patten Teel of Orofino, Idaho, was pronounced deceased on scene. Upper Fords Creek was closed for approximately two hours but is now reopened.
Sept. 16, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
