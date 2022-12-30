Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

MOSCOW – Parks and roads were submerged in standing water Tuesday in Moscow as precipitation and melting snow pushed Paradise Creek past its flood stage.

The National Weather Service reported the creek’s water level was at 10.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon, which exceeds its minor flood stage of 9.2 feet.

