On Sunday, the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston. LPD issued an alert to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 when she observed the alleged stolen trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra. ISP conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and began investigating the stolen trailer. During the investigation, troopers were able to confirm the VIN on the trailer as being stolen. While speaking with the driver, James H Lairmore (48 yoa, Spokane) and the passenger, Dana M Rupp (42 yoa, Spokane), investigating officers learned Lairmore allegedly had needles on his person that contained suspected drugs and a black case with suspect methamphetamine inside. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a pair of bolt cutters, ball cap with a long wig sewn into it, an ignition for a Chevrolet HHR, and a stolen license plate out of Washington State. Officers also found inside the vehicle, several pieces of burn foil with residue, cotton, and empty pen straws were located. Officers located a black wallet with small baggies of suspected methamphetamine inside along with Rupp’s expired Washington driver’s license. In an interview, Rupp allegedly admitted to smoking fentanyl earlier in the day. Lairmore and Rupp were arrested and taken to the Nez Perce County Detention Center for processing.
Dec. 27, Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.