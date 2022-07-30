Spruce spider infested tree photo

Branch with spruce spider mites, browning needles and silky web visible.

 IDL photo

Firewood cutters beware when cutting wood in the Council, Idaho area. Trees that may appear dead may not be and should not be cut unless you’re absolutely certain the tree is dead.

Hundreds of acres of healthy Douglas-fir trees on endowment trust land managed by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) have been attacked by spruce spider mites which are part of the spider and tick family. The needles on the trees turn brown and drop off and the tree can become coated with a silky web. Spruce spider mites are most active in the spring and fall, during cooler conditions.

