St. John Bosco Academy’s gun club is expanding to allow students from the local area. This will be the fourth year of training the school’s youth at the American Freedom Defense Firearms Training. The club is a free extracurricular activity for youth 12 and up.
The students will meet on the second Thursday of each month beginning in September and ending in May. Training will be for two hours each month, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
