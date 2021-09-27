Police are investigating after someone spray painted multiple swastikas outside of St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center over the weekend.
According to hospital spokeswoman Laura Crawford, the vandalism happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The swastikas were scrawled on three outdoor signs at the hospital in orange paint, she said.
Sept. 22, The Record-Reporter
