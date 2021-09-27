Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Police are investigating after someone spray painted multiple swastikas outside of St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center over the weekend.

According to hospital spokeswoman Laura Crawford, the vandalism happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The swastikas were scrawled on three outdoor signs at the hospital in orange paint, she said.

Sept. 22, The Record-Reporter

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments