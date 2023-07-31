The new 65,000-square-foot St. Luke’s McCall hospital expansion will start accepting patients Tuesday.
“We originally planned to open on July 11, but needed another week to prepare for our state inspection,” St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating and Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
Planning for the project started in 2015 with construction crews breaking ground in summer 2019 on the new two-story building on 1000 State Street. Construction cost about $62 million, about $20 million more than the projected budget because of higher than anticipated labor and materials costs from inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
