The new 65,000-square-foot St. Luke’s McCall hospital expansion will start accepting patients Tuesday.

“We originally planned to open on July 11, but needed another week to prepare for our state inspection,” St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating and Nursing Officer Amber Green said.

