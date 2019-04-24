A St. Maries man will see at least four years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a minor April 12. The defendant, 69-year-old Glen Inlow, admitted to raping a minor, age 15 to 16. He was sentenced to four years fixed, eight years indeterminate, as part of a negotiated agreement.
Details of the crime in question are not clear. Police reports from the crime have been placed under seal, as the victim was, and remains, a minor. However, at the April 12 hearing Judge Scott Wayman said that Inlow was accused of raping the victim between July 2017 and November 2018.
April 17, St. Maries Gazette Record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.