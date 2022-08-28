Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Steve Wilson resigned from his 8th grade Jr. High girls basketball, 8th grade Jr. High boys basketball and assistant softball coaching positions as he has taken a new job in the Portland area.

The most critical of those to fill is the Jr. High girls basketball as that season starts the first day of school. 7th grade coach Daphne Hanson was moved up to the 8th grade and Kim Harman was approved for hire as the new 7th grade coach.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments