Steve Wilson resigned from his 8th grade Jr. High girls basketball, 8th grade Jr. High boys basketball and assistant softball coaching positions as he has taken a new job in the Portland area.
The most critical of those to fill is the Jr. High girls basketball as that season starts the first day of school. 7th grade coach Daphne Hanson was moved up to the 8th grade and Kim Harman was approved for hire as the new 7th grade coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.