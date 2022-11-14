The Star-News sold this week to Cherry Road Media, based in New Jersey, which now owns 79 newspapers across 14 states.
The company believes the newspaper is an essential resource for developing strong communities. By using technology, it strives to supplement the printed newspaper with enhanced digital capabilities.
“Our team at Cherry Road is excited to become the new owners of The Star-News. We look forward to introducing new technologies to the publication, while maintaining high standards of the printed newspaper. I have heard so many great things about the McCall community and look forward to visiting. Thank you to the Grote and Alford families for trusting us with the stewardship of The Star-News,” said CEO and founder Jeremy Gulban.
