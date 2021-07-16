Hundreds of frontline Idaho State Police personnel received their $1,000 “Defend the Police” bonuses last Friday, July 9.
Governor Brad Little announced in May that he would show our law enforcement that Idaho “backs the blue” by providing the $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to more than 360 commissioned officers and regional communications center personnel at the Idaho State Police.
“Idaho truly is a state that ‘backs the blue.’ While other places seek to ‘defund the police,’ here in Idaho we are defending the police! Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us. The $1,000 ‘Defend the Police’ payments are one small way we can recognize their courage and sacrifice,” Governor Little said.
July 14, Office of Idaho Governor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.