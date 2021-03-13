State endowment lands around McCall should be used to protect public access to Payette Lake, provide housing and stimulate the local recreation industry, according to the McCall City Council and Valley County.
The city and county boards submitted letters to Idaho Department of Lands on its draft Payette Endowment Lands Strategy. Comments on the plan were due on Monday.
The plan covers 5,473 acres of unprofitable state timberland around McCall, most of which surrounds Payette Lake.
March 4, The Star-News
