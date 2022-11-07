Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The first part of a $12 million project to clean-up the old mining waste polluting the East Fork South Fork Salmon River at Stibnite has been completed, according to Perpetua Resources.

Crews completed work for the season earlier this week, with more than 325,000 tons of old waste from the river corridor slated for next summer, the company said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments