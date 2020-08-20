Saturday, Aug. 8, an individual drove through the front windows of the Orofino Health Center lobby, then proceeded up to the Clearwater Valley Hospital and drove their pickup through the Emergency Department doors, then finally, backed into the Outpatient Services door. The police were called and were able to detain the driver who was then taken into custody. No one was hurt. Maintenance staff was contacted and arrived to secure the entry points as quickly as possible.
Aug. 19, Clearwater Tribune
