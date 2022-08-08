Regional News standing
Zane Uptmor of Prairie and Allison Kinzer of Highland attended the Youth Rally as representatives of Clearwater Power while Morgan Poxleitner and Merenda Klapprich, both of Prairie, attended as representatives of Idaho County Light and Power.

The Youth Rally is a scholarship competition and leadership program sponsored by consumer-owned utilities throughout the northwest.

