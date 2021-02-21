The 300-foot no wake zone on Payette Lake is not enough to prevent accelerated shoreline erosion from wake boats, according to study results presented on Monday at the second session of the North Fork Payette River Watershed Summit.
The study was conducted by Alex Ray, who runs an environmental consulting firm in McCall.
Ray’s study examined the effects of both natural waves and wakes from motorized boats on Payette Lake. It also examined the effects that “prop wash” from a boat’s propeller have on sediment in the lake.
Feb. 11, The Star-News
