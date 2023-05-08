The community came in great numbers to support the blood drive. 94 people registered and five plasma units, 64 units of whole blood and nine double power red (which counts for 18) for a total of 87 blood products, which surpassed the goal of 79 units.
April 27, Cottonwood Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.