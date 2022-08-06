Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Prairie girls basketball team held the 6th annual duck race as a team fundraiser.

This was also Lexi Schumacher’s senior project and they sold 682 ducks.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments