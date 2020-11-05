On Nov. 2, the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at 738 Bryden Avenue, Bryden Xpress Mart. The suspect had brandished a firearm and demanded the money from the cash register and also took a pack of American Spirit cigarettes from the business.
59-year-old Chris A. Prelle was stopped by the Moscow Police Department in Moscow, after they were contacted and given Prelle's information and vehicle description. Prelle was identified as the possible suspect in the robbery by the Nez Perce County Sheriffs deputies and Lewiston Police officers. Prelle was wearing some clothing to that shown in the video surveillance at Xpress Mart. Prelle was detained and interviewed by Lewiston Police detectives where he confessed to the robbery at Xpress Mart and also the robbery at Liberty Mart on Oct. 27, police also found physical evidence in Prelle's possession linking him to both robberies. Prelle was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.
Nov. 3, Lewiston Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.