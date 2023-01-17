Treat your sweetheart to a memorable evening of raffles, a carving station, heavy hors d’oeuvres, chocolate, whiskey tasking and champaign at the Shore Lodge Pavilion on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
For tickets or information contact payettelandtrust.org of Jen at 208-514-0674.
