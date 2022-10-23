“Fairy Tales, Folk Tales and Tall Tales” will be the theme of the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival to be held Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2023.
This year’s carnival sees the return of the Mardi Gras Parade, which was canceled in 2021 and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
