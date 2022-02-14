More than 30 people filled Fire Station No. 3 at 436 Grangemont Road, for the Orofino City Council work session meeting with the board of Orofino Rural Fire District (ORFD) on Feb. 1.
The meeting was called to further discuss renewal of the 2015 fire contract which has yet to receive a mutual agreement by both parties. Both ORFD members and City Council members admit there has been a serious lack of communication between them.
Feb. 9, Clearwater Tribune
