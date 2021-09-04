Housing for more than 500 Tamarack Resort employees would be built on West Mountain Road south of the resorts main entrance, under plans aired by the resort last week.
The plans were presented to Valley County commissioners and the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission during a joint meeting last Thursday in Cascade.
A formal application to the county has not yet been filed by Tamarack, which hopes to open the first employee housing units in time for the 2022-23 ski season.
Aug. 26, The Star-News
