The owners of Tamarack Resort have agreed to pay $400,000 to settle the resort’s past debts to the North Lake Recreational Sewer and Water District.
North Lake received one $200,000 payment on March 1 and is set to receive another $200,000 payment on May 1, District Treasurer Cheryl Beach said.
The debt stems from late administration fees, interest charges and bills the previous owners of the resort had not paid to the district from the 2009 to 2018, when Florida and Georgia real estate Imperium Blue bought Tamarack Resort.
April 1, The Star-News
