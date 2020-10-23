Crews are nearing completion of a $6.6 million project to move a mile-long taxiway at the McCall Municipal Airport about 100 feet east of its previous location.
Airport Manager Rick Stein told the McCall City Council last week that the new taxiway parallel to the runway was opened to pilots last Wednesday after being under construction since July.
Oct. 15, The Star News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.