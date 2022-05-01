PotlatchDeltic and the Idaho Department of Lands jointly announce a temporary road closure of the Bingo Creek Road and all its tributaries, to all recreational activities and public entry. The closure is attributed to extremely heavy commercial traffic. Both landowners will be implementing multiple large-scale salvage logging operations along with other emergency forest management activities due to the 2021 wildland fires in the area.
The Bingo Creek Road is a narrow one-lane low volume road located in Clearwater County that will be unsafe for public use during this time. The road closure will begin Monday, May 2, and last until Sept. 30, 2022. Road conditions will be evaluated in September, closures may be extended through the end of the year.
April 26, PotlatchDeltic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.