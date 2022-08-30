Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Sunday, Aug. 7, was a beautiful day at Deyo Reservoir in Weippe for the third annual Bald Mountain Triathlon. Participants were directed and cheered on by a solid group of volunteers and spectators. Jake Foster came out ahead as the overall and men’s division winner with a time of 1:32:58 with Lynn Dever just behind him, coming in at 1:34:43 to win the women’s division.

Aug. 17, Lewis County Herald

