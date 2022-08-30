Sunday, Aug. 7, was a beautiful day at Deyo Reservoir in Weippe for the third annual Bald Mountain Triathlon. Participants were directed and cheered on by a solid group of volunteers and spectators. Jake Foster came out ahead as the overall and men’s division winner with a time of 1:32:58 with Lynn Dever just behind him, coming in at 1:34:43 to win the women’s division.
Aug. 17, Lewis County Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.