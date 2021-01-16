McCall, Idaho -- Trees blackened by the Woodhead Fire near Council, Idaho still have value in the timber market, but not for long. That’s why Idaho Department of Lands forestry staff began evaluating the potential for selling the burned trees as salvage sales even before the fire was contained. Logging is already underway in the snow-covered area and began in late October.
The Woodhead Fire started Sept. 7, 2020 near Highway 71, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho, near Brownlee Reservoir on Idaho Endowment Land. Within a few days, the fire had grown toward Council, ultimately burning nearly 100,000 acres.
About 20,000 acres of Idaho Endowment Land was impacted by the fire. These are lands where trees are grown to eventually harvest to generate funds for Idaho schools and other beneficiaries and provide renewable forest products.
Jan. 15, Idaho Department of Lands
