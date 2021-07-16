On July 14, at approximately 5:28 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies, Weippe Fire, Pierce Fire, Orofino Fire, Upper Fords Creek Fire, CPTPA and IDL responded to the area of Mile Marker 7.5 on Hwy 11 for a report of three wild land fires. Deputies closed Hwy 11 down from Mile Marker 7 to Mile Marker 8 for approximately three and a half hours while fire crews and helicopters contained the fire. At approximately 8:37 p.m., fire crews had the fire contained and begun final stages of mop-op. Estimated burned area is 20 acres. Cause is currently under investigation by IDL.
July 15, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
