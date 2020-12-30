On Dec. 26, at approximately 15:30 hours (3:30 p.m.), Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of mile marker 26 on Highway 11, near Pierce, for a report of a rollover collision. It was reported; the crash only involved one vehicle, and it was not blocking the Highway, nor were there any injuries reported. The 2007 Red Dodge Ram 2500 series pickup, was occupied by three male juveniles, returning home to Kamiah, from Bald Mountain Ski Hill. The juvenile male, who was driving, stated he was driving South toward Weippe, when the pickup began sliding sideways, slid down into the ditch and then flipped over onto it's top. The driver was informed he was driving too fast for conditions, but no citations were issued. The vehicle suffered severe damage and will most likely be a total loss.
Dec. 26, The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
