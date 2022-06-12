Regional News standing
Aliyah Pineda, a senior from Grangeville High School, Erin Wassmuth, a senior from St. John Bosco Academy, and Catherine Uhlenkott, a homeschool senior from Imago Dei Academy of Grangeville, have each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Idaho County Farm Bureau.

June 2, Cottonwood Chronicle

