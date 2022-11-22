On Nov. 16, at the Clearwater County Courthouse, during a hearing in front of Magistrate Judge Judd, three persons observing the hearing became unruly in the courtroom. Instructions were given to the three and these commands were not followed. Law enforcement was called to the courtroom and Jessica C. Barajas, 39, of Montclair, Calif., Kimberly S. Anderson, 50, of Vancouver, Wash., and Brett M. Schott, 48, of Vancouver, Wash., were all arrested for resisting and obstructing a peace officer. They were also all sentenced by the court for contempt of court. Barajas received a $500 fine and five days in jail, Anderson received a $500 fine and one day in jail, and Schott received a $500 fine and three days in jail.
Nov. 16, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
