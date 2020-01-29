The cause of a three-vehicle injury accident is currently under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Michelle S. Griffith, 37, of Pierce, was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with possible non-capacitating injuries, according to a CCSO release. At this time, it is unknown if all the parties involved were wearing seat belts.
The accident was reported on Monday, Jan. 27, at approximately at 8:51 a.m., at milepost 11 on Grangemont Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that an unloaded 2011 Western Star log truck operated by Duane E. Downing, 72, of Pierce, and owned by Magnum Trucking collided with a loaded 1996 Kenworth log truck operated by Donald J. Billeter, 54, of Hamilton Mont., and owned by Finke Logging.
According to CCSO, after colliding with the 1996 Kenworth truck, the truck Downing was operating slid across the roadway, collided with and shoved off to the west side of the road a 2009 Toyota RAV 4 operated and owned by Griffith.
