Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced receipt of $22.2 million paid to the State of Idaho by tobacco companies as part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. To date, tobacco settlement payments made to the state total more than $564 million.
The multistate settlement originated after Idaho and dozens of other states sued tobacco companies for their role in causing a decades-long health crisis and forcing states to pay billions in related healthcare costs. Tobacco manufacturers agreed to pay more than $200 billion to participating states in the first 25 years following the settlement.
April 19, Office of the Attorney General Lawrence Wasden
