The Payette National Forest has approved a mountain trail reroute to be completed in 2023.

The Pollock Mountain Trail Reroute on the New Meadows Ranger District will consist of a 650-foot reroute of the Pollock Mountain Trail #181, just below Cold Springs Saddle. The grade of the existing trail is steep and is resulting in soil erosion and loss. The new alignment will be less steep, meeting Forest Service trail specifications, and recontoured to aid in soil retention. The work will be completed in 2023 by the Forest Service trail crew and conservation corps crews.

