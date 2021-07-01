On July 1, at approximately 0645 hours (6:45 a.m.), Clearwater County Deputies, Weippe Fire Department and the Weippe Ambulance responded to 620 W Pierce Avenue; #5 (Durant's Trailer Park), in Weippe, for a structure fire. It was reported a trailer house was on fire. The residence on fire turned out to be a 5th Wheel Trailer. The fire only involved one trailer, and a Russell R. Finnell (19), was inside the trailer sleeping when the structure caught fire. Awoken by someone banging on his door, Finnell was able to escape without injury. Weippe Fire Department was able to contain and extinguish the flames without damage to the rest of the trailer park. The 5th Wheel was a total loss, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
July 1, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
