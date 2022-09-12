Prairie High School seniors, Chloe Rowland and Holli Schumacher, presented their HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals of America at the Prairie teacher/staff meeting on Aug. 23. The students have neem working on their Medical Reserve Corps project, Trauma Readiness Mental and Physical Crisis Management Kits since the spring.
Prairie will be the first school in the state to put Trauma Readiness Kits in each school room. Rowland and Schumacher have a long term plan in place to keep the trauma kits up to date for years to come.
